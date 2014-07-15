TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with the gold-mining sector offsetting weaker energy shares, as investors looked ahead to testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.88 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,156.35 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)