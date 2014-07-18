TORONTO, July 18 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as worries about the escalation of tensions in Ukraine were offset by gains in BlackBerry and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.18 points, 0.01 percent, at 15,203.30 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)