ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as an easing of tensions in Ukraine helped drive up shares of all major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.81 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,229.12 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.