UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, driven by gains in most major sectors, as comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease concerns about a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,292.87 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far