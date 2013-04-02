BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Tuesday as a sharp decline in the price of gold weighed on the materials group and offset strength in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.14 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,693.00 shortly after the open. It briefly turned positive.
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016
* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $35 million bought deal equity financing