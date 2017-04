(Corrects auction date to July 11 from July 19)

TORONTO, July 10 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it plans to auction up to C$2.6 billion ($2.47 billion) in 26-day treasury bills in a cash management operation on July 11.

(For more details, please see: here) ($1 = 1.0534 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)