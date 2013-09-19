CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-At U.S.-China summit, Trump presses Xi on trade, N. Korea; progress cited

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign.