DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
TORONTO Nov 18 The Bank of Canada said on Monday its tender of C$2.5 billion in 53-day treasury bills maturing Jan. 10, 2014 has yielded an average 0.960 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: