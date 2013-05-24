Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
TORONTO May 24 The Bank of Canada said on Friday the average yield at its auction of C$2 billion ($1.93 billion) worth of 21-day treasury bills was 0.990 percent.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.