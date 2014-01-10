US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO Jan 10 The Bank of Canada said on Friday its tender of C$1.8 billion ($1.66 billion) in 39-day treasury bills maturing Feb. 18 had yielded an average 0.882 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Monday fell to their lowest levels since December due to weaker oil futures prices and a surprise drop in a government gauge on consumer prices in March.