Venezuela's cash-strapped PDVSA makes $2.2 bln bond payments - bondholders
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
TORONTO Nov 14 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday its tender of C$1.5 billion ($1.43 billion) in 50-day treasury bills maturing Jan. 3, 2014 had yielded an average 0.939 percent.
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA saw complaints from phone customers fall as much as 56 percent in the first two months of 2017, a senior executive told journalists on Wednesday, as the Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier tries to win back client loyalty.