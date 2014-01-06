BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Viewray Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2od3BQd) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Jan 6 The Bank of Canada said on Monday it plans to auction C$2.5 billion ($2.35 billion) in 29-day treasury bills on Jan. 7.
* Viewray Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2od3BQd) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.