UPDATE 1-Brazil's industry shrinks at fastest pace in 7 months in March

(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, May 3 Industrial output in Brazil shrank at the steepest rate in seven months in March, a bigger-than-expected decline highlighting uncertainty about a long-awaited economic recovery despite a string of interest rate cuts. Industrial production fell 1.8 percent from February , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll predicted a decline of 1.0 percent. Industrial output has