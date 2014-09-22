UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TORONTO, Sept 22 Bank of Canada's C$2.7 billion 11-day t-bill tender yields average 0.959 percent.
For more details: here (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.