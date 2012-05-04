* June synthetic crude last at $2/bbl over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta May 4 Light synthetic crude from Canada's oil sands remained at a premium to West Texas Intermediate on high demand and tight supply because of upgrader maintenance.

Synthetic crude for June delivery last traded at $2.00 per barrel over WTI, up from a Thursday settlement price of $1.55 per barrel over the benchmark.

After trading at a discount to the North American standard since early January, synthetic prices rose to a premium on Monday and have remained higher since.

The higher prices have come on tightened supplies of the crude, which is manufactured from tar-like oil sands bitumen in upgrading facilities.

Syncrude Canada Ltd said earlier this week that it expects to begin 60 days of scheduled maintenance on Coker 8-3 at its project site in northern Alberta in early May, cutting output at the 350,000-barrels-per-day facility by about 100,000 bpd.

As well, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday it was conducting maintenance on a unit at its 255,000-bpd Scotford upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta. It did not say how long work would last or whether the work would affect production.

Demand for synthetic and other varieties has been increasing as refineries complete a round of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. It will rise further when BP Plc restarts its 225,000-bpd Cherry Point refinery in Washington State in mid-May after completing repairs from a February fire.

Western Canada Select Crude for June delivery last traded at a discount of $15.05 under WTI, after settling at $15.20 under WTI on Thursday.