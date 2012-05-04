* June synthetic crude last at $2/bbl over WTI
* Western Canada Select for June at $15.05 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta May 4 Light synthetic crude
from Canada's oil sands remained at a premium to West Texas
Intermediate on high demand and tight supply because of upgrader
maintenance.
Synthetic crude for June delivery last traded at $2.00 per
barrel over WTI, up from a Thursday settlement price of $1.55
per barrel over the benchmark.
After trading at a discount to the North American standard
since early January, synthetic prices rose to a premium on
Monday and have remained higher since.
The higher prices have come on tightened supplies of the
crude, which is manufactured from tar-like oil sands bitumen in
upgrading facilities.
Syncrude Canada Ltd said earlier this week that it expects
to begin 60 days of scheduled maintenance on Coker 8-3 at its
project site in northern Alberta in early May, cutting output at
the 350,000-barrels-per-day facility by about 100,000 bpd.
As well, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday it
was conducting maintenance on a unit at its 255,000-bpd Scotford
upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta. It did not say how long work
would last or whether the work would affect production.
Demand for synthetic and other varieties has been increasing
as refineries complete a round of scheduled and unscheduled
maintenance. It will rise further when BP Plc restarts
its 225,000-bpd Cherry Point refinery in Washington State in
mid-May after completing repairs from a February fire.
Western Canada Select Crude for June delivery last traded at
a discount of $15.05 under WTI, after settling at $15.20 under
WTI on Thursday.