* June synthetic quoted at $2.50/bbl over WTI * WCS heavy blend quoted at $15.25 under WTI * Syncrude starts maintenance on coker unit CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 Canadian cash crude spreads hung onto recent strength on Monday, lifted by maintenance on a Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands processing unit and rising seasonal demand for asphalt, market sources said. Light synthetic crude for June delivery last sold for $2.50 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $2 over WTI on Friday. Synthetic, derived from the Alberta tar sands, rose to a premium last week after fetching a discount since the start of the year, at times setting records of more than $20 under WTI. Western Canada Select heavy blend last sold for $15.25 a barrel under WTI, compared with $15.05 a barrel under on Friday. Syncrude was due to start 60 days of maintenance early this month on Coker 8-3, cutting output at the 350,000 barrel a day operation by around 100,000 bpd. The unit, one of three at the site, turns bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light crude. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Sunday it was restarting a unit at its 255,000 bpd Scotford bitumen upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta. It had reported maintenance late last week at the facility, which is tied to the Athabasca Oil Sands Project north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Other crudes destined for U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent regions have strengthened as well. North Dakota Bakken last sold for $1.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with around $8.30 under last month.