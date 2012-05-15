* June Western Canada Select discount narrows to $15.75/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta May 15 Canadian heavy oil prices firmed on Tuesday as strong demand from Midwest refiners offset a weaker Canadian call on supplies due to maintenance work at three Imperial Oil Ltd refineries.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last traded at $15.75 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark compared with a Monday settlement price of $17.40 under WTI.

Prices for heavier Canadian crudes have firmed as refiners produce more asphalt to meet seasonal demand. That increase has more than offset lower Canadian demand as Imperial Oil carries out maintenance on its three refineries that process Canadian oils.

A coker unit at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery will be down for several weeks of maintenance while parts of the company's 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, plant are also off line for several weeks of planned work.

The company over the weekend also began a maintenance turnaround at its 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery in Edmonton, Alberta.

Light synthetic, derived from the Alberta tar sands, also strengthened on Tuesday. Synthetic crude for June delivery last traded at a premium of $2.25 per barrel over WTI, up from Monday's settlement of $2.15 over WTI.