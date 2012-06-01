* July Western Canada Select discount to WTI at $21.50/bbl

* July light synthetic discount to WTI at $6.50

CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Canadian crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday on ample supply and limited demand due to refinery maintenance work.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last traded at $21.50 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. That compares with Thursday's settlement price of $19.40 under WTI, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at $6.50 per barrel under WTI, compared with Thursday's settlement price of $3.85 under the benchmark.

The discounts for Canadian crude are widening even as benchmark prices plunge. U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in nearly eight months on Friday. NYMEX crude for July delivery closed at $83.23 a barrel, skidding $3.30, or 3.81 percent, the lowest settlement since Oct. 7, when prices ended at $82.98.

Market sources attributed widening differentials to an oversupply of crude and ongoing and pending maintenance turnarounds at refineries in the Midwest and elsewhere.

Unplanned maintenance to a 75,000 barrel per day crude unit at BP Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery may also cut into demand.

As well, Phillips 66 has begun scheduled maintenance on a fluidic catalytic cracker at the 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas refinery it co-owns with Cenovus Energy Inc. .