CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Canadian cash crude
prices slumped on Monday as growing volumes and a host of
refinery outages exacerbated a glut of supplies in the U.S
Midwest and Midcontinent regions.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery was last
quoted at $25 under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared
with $21.50 a barrel under WTI on Friday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
It was the deepest WCS discount since early April.
July light synthetic was last done for $8.75 a barrel under
WTI, a $2.25 wider spread than on Friday.
Canadian crude prices have weakened since last week, when
repairs and maintenance on units at refineries including BP
Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, plant and Phillips
66's 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas, facility put an
oversupply of Canadian barrels into sharper focus following
months of tightening spreads.
Industry sources said on Monday that BP has no restart date
set yet for its 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, which shut
down on Friday..
Among other plants, maintenance work continues at Imperial
Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton
and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility, a company
spokesman said.
In a research report, Credit Suisse attributed widening
spreads to increasing competition between the Canadian crudes
and the North Dakota Bakken, for which discounts have also
deepened in recent days.
The fall has come as prices for benchmark crudes have
weakened in response to the European economic crisis, though WTI
and Brent prices rose on Monday as the euro gained on hopes that
the continent's leaders can keep the euro zone intact.