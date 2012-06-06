* July WCS done for $25.25 under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $6.85 under WTI
* Vapor pressure issues to affect Keystone pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Canadian heavy crude
spreads widened on Wednesday on refinery maintenance in several
regions and tight pipeline capacity due partly to expectations
of flow limits on TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline,
market sources said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July was last quoted
at $25.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with $24 under WTI on Tuesday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
Besides the impact of refinery unit outages in Alberta,
Ontario and the U.S. Midwest, some Canadian oil flows on the
591,000 barrels per day Keystone line to the U.S. Midwest and
Oklahoma are expected to be reduced starting July 1 due to
higher levels of vapor pressure, sources said.
One market player said Edmonton Sweet volumes are most
affected, so shippers are seeking to put those crudes into
other, already-full, pipelines.
"That puts a lot of supply back in the market, which will
get absorbed but it will get absorbed much more cheaply," the
source said.
TransCanada said there were no specific limits set out for
Keystone in its new tolls set to take effect at the start of
next month. Flows on the system remain at more than 500,000 bpd.
"There are no flow restrictions on Keystone and Keystone
continues to accept all typical crudes produced in Western
Canada, as long as these crudes contain historical levels of
vapor pressure," TransCanada spokesman Grady Semmens said in an
email.
Canadian crude has weakened since last week, when outages of
units at refineries, including BP Plc's 405,000 bpd
Whiting, Indiana, plant, put an oversupply of Canadian barrels
into focus following months of tightening spreads.
Industry sources said this week that BP has no restart date
set yet for its 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, which shut
down last week.
Among other plants, maintenance work continued at Imperial
Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton
and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility.
Meanwhile, discounts eased slightly for synthetic crude
derived from the Alberta oil sands. July light synthetic last
fetched $6.85 a barrel under WTI, compared with $7 under on
Tuesday.