* July WCS done for $25.25 under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $6.75 under WTI
* Enbridge unexpectedly shuts Line 6A, sources say
* Vapor pressure issues to affect Keystone pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Canadian heavy crude
spreads widened on Wednesday due to a maintenance outage on
Enbridge Inc's U.S. pipeline system and to expectations
of flow limits on TransCanada Corp's Keystone line,
market sources said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July was last quoted
at $25.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with $24 under WTI on Tuesday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
Enbridge unexpectedly shut its 609,000-barrel-a-day Line 6A
oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest for what it termed as routine
maintenance, market sources said.
The sources said they did not know how long the pipeline,
which carries Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith,
Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down.
One trade source said high inventories could be one reason
for the shutdown.
Enbridge officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Also, some Canadian oil flows on the 591,000-barrels-per-day
Keystone line to the U.S. Midwest and Oklahoma are expected to
be reduced starting July 1 due to higher levels of vapor
pressure.
One market player said Edmonton Sweet volumes would be most
affected, so shippers are seeking to put those crudes into
other, already-full, pipelines.
"That puts a lot of supply back in the market, which will
get absorbed but it will get absorbed much more cheaply," the
source said.
TransCanada said there were no specific limits set for
Keystone in its new tolls set to take effect at the start of
next month. Flows on the system remain at more than 500,000 bpd.
"There are no flow restrictions on Keystone and Keystone
continues to accept all typical crudes produced in Western
Canada, as long as these crudes contain historical levels of
vapor pressure," TransCanada spokesman Grady Semmens said in an
email.
Canadian crude has weakened since last week, when outages of
units at refineries, including BP Plc's 405,000 bpd
Whiting, Indiana, plant, put an oversupply of Canadian barrels
into focus following months of tightening spreads.
Industry sources said this week that BP has not yet set a
restart date set for its 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit,
which shut down last week.
Among other plants, maintenance work continued at Imperial
Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton
and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility.
Meanwhile, discounts eased slightly for synthetic crude
derived from the Alberta oil sands. July light synthetic last
fetched $6.75 a barrel under WTI, compared with $7 under on
Tuesday.