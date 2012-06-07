* July WCS quoted at $25 under WTI
* Light synthetic sells for $6.50 under
* Enbridge shut Line 6A on Wednesday
CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 Canadian heavy crude
discounts remained deep on Thursday as Enbridge Inc was
tight-lipped on the status of a major pipeline that carries the
country's oil to U.S. refineries.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July last sold for $25
a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, up 25 cents
from Wednesday but still historically wide for the time of year
when asphalt demand normally picks up. Tight pipeline capacity
has been a big factor in wide differentials this month.
On Wednesday, Enbridge shut down its 609,000 barrel-a-day
Line 6A, citing routine maintenance operations. It had said the
pipeline, which extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior,
Wisconsin, was expected to resume flows later in the day.
Enbridge officials in Canada and the United States were not
available to comment early Thursday on whether the pipeline had
restarted, and trading sources said they were also unaware of
the status.
Meanwhile, light synthetic crude for July delivery was
quoted at $6.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with $6.75 under on
Wednesday.