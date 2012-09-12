* Synthetic last quoted at $14.75/bbl over WTI
* Suncor in early stage of upgrader turnaround
* WCS quoted at $9.50 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Canadian synthetic
crude premiums climbed on Wednesday to their highest in 13
months as supplies remained tight with a processing unit at
Suncor Energy Inc's oil sands facility down for planned
maintenance.
Light synthetic for October delivery last sold for $14.75 a
barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, up $1 from the
day before, its widest premium since August 19, 2011, according
to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
The strength of the oil sands-derived crude has surprised
some market players, who point out that the Suncor work had long
been scheduled.
Suncor said last week that the upkeep on a vacuum tower at
one of its upgraders will include shutting a coker unit at the
Northern Alberta site. The turnaround is scheduled to last six
weeks.
Fat premiums come after both Suncor and Syncrude Canadian
Ltd pumped out big jumps in volume in August. Suncor produced a
company-record 373,000 barrels a day, up from 351,000 the month
before.
Syncrude produced 359,500 bpd, up from 262,000 in July and
the most since December 2009, according to Canadian Oil Sands
Ltd, which has the biggest ownership stake in the joint
venture.
Heavy crude prices also strengthened on Wednesday. Western
Canada Select heavy blend was last quoted at $9.50 a barrel
under WTI, compared with $10.75 a barrel under on Tuesday.