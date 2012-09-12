* Synthetic last quoted at $14.75/bbl over WTI
* Suncor in early stage of upgrader turnaround
* Syncrude steam generator off-line - report
* WCS quoted at $9.50 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Canadian synthetic
crude premiums climbed on Wednesday to their highest in 13
months as supplies remained tight with a processing unit at
Suncor Energy Inc's oil sands facility down for planned
maintenance and a report of an outage of equipment at Syncrude
Canada Ltd.
Light synthetic for October delivery last sold for $14.75 a
barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, up $1 from the
day before, its widest premium since August 19, 2011, according
to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Suncor said last week that the upkeep on a vacuum tower at
one of its upgraders will include shutting a coker unit at the
Northern Alberta site. The turnaround is scheduled to last six
weeks.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest interest owner
of Syncrude, declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that a
steam generator at the Northern Alberta site's Aurora mine could
be down for as long as a month. The equipment helps separate the
bitumen from the sand.
"From time to time there are minor upsets at Syncrude;
Canadian Oil Sands only provides operational updates if there is
a material change to our annual production outlook," spokeswoman
Alison Trollope said in an email.
One industry source said market speculation is that issue is
expected to reduce Syncrude's September shipments by 500,000
barrels - a rough average of 25,000 barrels a day if the outage
lasts for 20 days, for instance - and there had been no word of
the impact in October.
Fat premiums come after both Suncor and Syncrude pumped out
big jumps in volume in August. Suncor produced a company-record
373,000 barrels a day, up from 351,000 the month before.
Syncrude produced 359,500 bpd, up from 262,000 in July and
the most since December 2009, according to Canadian Oil Sands
Ltd, which has the biggest ownership stake in the joint
venture.
Heavy crude prices also strengthened on Wednesday. Western
Canada Select heavy blend was last quoted at $9.50 a barrel
under WTI, compared with $10.75 a barrel under on Tuesday.