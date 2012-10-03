* Nov synthetic quoted at $9.75/bbl over WTI
* Smallest premium since Sept 4.
* WCS quoted at $11/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 Canadian cash crude
prices weakened on Wednesday on a wave of selling as North
American benchmark prices tumbled and refinery outages
increased.
Light synthetic crude for November delivery last sold for
$9.75 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared
with $12 a barrel over WTI on Tuesday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers. That was its smallest premium in a month.
November Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $11
a barrel under WTI, an 80-cent wider discount than on Tuesday.
"Sellers finally woke up," a marketer said.
Canadian crude prices have been strong this month, leaving
little or no room for profit in the Cushing, Oklahoma, market
when transport costs are factored in, traders have said.
Enbridge Inc said last week it had no need to
ration space on its Spearhead pipeline to Cushing from Illinois
next month as nominations fell. It was the first month with no
apportionment on that line since January.
But in recent days, some refineries have taken units down
for repairs, pointing to weaker demand. The 362,000 barrel Wood
River, Illinois, refinery run by Phillips 66 and Cenovus
Energy Inc, began planned maintenance last week.
On Tuesday, local media reported Exxon Mobil Corp's
60,000 bpd Billings, Montana, plant began planned work to
replace part of a fluid catalytic cracking unit.
BP Plc reported maintenance on a flare gas recovery
compressor at its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington,
refinery, according to a filing with regulators.
The cash differentials weakened as benchmark prices tumbled
in response to disappointing economic data from China and
Europe, which reinforced concerns about slowing growth and weak
petroleum demand. Front-month WTI was down 3.6 percent at $88.60
a barrel on Wednesday afternoon.