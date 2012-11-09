* WCS quoted at $27/bbl under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $6.25/bbl under WTI
* Two Midwest refineries add to demand after upkeep
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 9 Canadian cash crude oil
prices moved higher on Friday, with more refinery capacity
coming back on line in the U.S. Midwest following maintenance.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery was
last quoted at $27 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $28.90 a barrel under on Tuesday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
December light synthetic, derived from the Alberta oil
sands, fetched $6.25 a barrel under WTI, up 65 cents a barrel.
Heavy crude prices have edged up this week, but remain well
below levels of a month ago due to much tighter available
pipeline capacity on Enbridge Inc's export network and
TransCanada Corp's Keystone line to the U.S. Midwest
and Oklahoma from Alberta.
In addition, BP Plc began major maintenance at its
337,000 barrel a day Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
However, adding to demand this week, Marathon Petroleum
Corp's 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit restarted
operations after completing tie-ins for its $2.2 billion heavy
oil upgrade project.
Another major buyer of Canadian crude, the 306,000 barrel a
day Wood River, Illinois, refinery, owned by Phillips 66
and Cenovus Energy Inc, is also expected to ramp up
production soon following a turnaround that started in October.