CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 12 Canadian cash crude oil
prices strengthened on Monday as last week's the fears of tight
U.S. Midwest pipeline capacity eased somewhat, trade sources
said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery was
last quoted at $26 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $26.90 a barrel under on Friday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
The WCS spread has tightened by $4.75 a barrel in the last
week.
December light synthetic, derived from the Alberta oil
sands, fetched $5.50 a barrel under WTI, up 35 cents a barrel.
Canadian crude prices slumped early this month after
Enbridge Inc apportioned many of its U.S. Midwest
pipelines and TransCanada Corp's Keystone oil pipeline
to Illinois and Oklahoma had an unplanned five-day outage.
But in recent days, "panic subsided," one market participant
said.
Adding to demand, a major buyer of Canadian crude, the
306,000 barrel-a-day Wood River, Illinois, refinery, owned by
Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc, is expected
to soon ramp up production following a turnaround that started
in October.
However, the maintenance was still under way on Monday,
Phillips 66 said.