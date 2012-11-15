* December WCS last at $32/bbl under WTI
* Synthetic for December at $6.85 under WTI
* Prices drop as Enbridge apportions pipeline space
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 15 Canadian cash crude
prices weakened again on Thursday as Enbridge Inc
unexpectedly limited shipments on two of its major oil export
lines to the United States.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery last
traded at $32.00 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, compared with the Wednesday settlement price of $30
per barrel under WTI, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
December light synthetic crude from the oil sands, which
settled on Wednesday at $6 per barrel under WTI, was last seen
at $6.85 below the benchmark.
Enbridge apportioned its 796,000 barrel per day Line 4,
which takes crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior,
Wisconsin, and the 450,000 bpd Line 67, which runs from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, by 18 percent for the remainder
of the month.
Canadian crude differentials had already widened after
TransCanada Corp declared force majeure on some
shipments on its 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline as weekend power
outages in Manitoba cut capacity on the line for three days,
backing up crude supplies in Alberta.
"Prices fall when you can't get barrels into the system," a
market source said.
Maintenance at some U.S. refineries has also cut demand for
Canadian crude and widened differentials, which were at half
current levels in mid-October.
BP Plc earlier this month shut a crude unit at its
337,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, as it completes the
final stage of a $4 billion project to increase the amount of
Canadian heavy crudes it can process.
As well, Phillips 66 has been carrying out
maintenance on its 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, refinery,
further limiting the need for Canadian crude. Sources said on
Thursday that the work is complete and the affected units are
beginning to be restarted.