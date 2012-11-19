* December WCS quoted at $31.75/bbl under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $7/bbl under WTI
* Spreads still wide after mid-month apportionment
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 19 Canadian crude oil
prices strengthened a bit on Monday, but remained under pressure
from unusually tight pipeline capacity.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery last
sold for $31.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $33.25 a barrel under on Friday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
December light synthetic was quoted at $7 a barrel under
WTI, compared with $7.75 a barrel under.
The bulk of business for next month is done, with Enbridge
Inc tallying nominations for December shipments on its
pipeline network.
Prices weakened last week when Enbridge instituted rare
mid-month apportionment on two pipelines that move as much as 60
percent of Canada's crude exports to the United States. It set
18 percent apportionment on Lines 4 and 67 for the balance of
November.
Export pipeline space was already tight due to high levels
of apportionment on Enbridge's U.S. Midwest pipelines and
reduced shipments on TransCanada Corp's Keystone
pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent following a power
outage earlier this month.
Canadian price discounts should tighten for January, a
trader said.
"This blowout was all due to pipeline problems. If those
stop as they should, we should get cleaned up," the marketer
said.