CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 5 Canadian light synthetic
oil strengthened on Wednesday on word that Syncrude Canada Ltd
reduced forecast production in December due to the impact of
cold weather on equipment at the northern Alberta operation.
Light synthetic for January delivery was last quoted at
$1.40 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude,
compared with a settlement of $1 barrel over WTI on Tuesday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Synthetic, derived from the Alberta oil sands, has
strengthened all week after selling at a discount over WTI over
the previous seven weeks due to refinery outages and tight
export pipeline capacity.
Syncrude told customers that output this month would be down
from forecast volumes by 400,000 barrels as cold weather
affected operations, trade sources said.
Other oil sands operators, including Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Husky
Energy Inc all said they their operations were running
normally. Royal Dutch Shell was not immediately
available for comment.
Heavy crude prices weakened, meanwhile. Western Canada
Select heavy blend for January fetched $29.50 a barrel under
WTI, a 25 cent wider spread than Tuesday's settlement.
Heavies have been under heavy pressure in recent weeks.
Enbridge Inc's pipelines are apportioned by 5
percent to 14 percent for December. Space on
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' Trans Mountain pipeline
to Vancouver from the Edmonton area is also heavily rationed.
The weakness has occurred despite the restart of units at
the Borger, Texas, refinery, which has been undergoing
maintenance since September. The plant, co-owned
by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc, can run
35,000 barrels a day of heavy crude.