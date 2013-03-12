* April synthetic last trades at $6.75/bbl above WTI

* April WCS last at $20.25/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 Canadian synthetic crude prices strengthened on Tuesday with planned upgrader work expected to cut into supply.

Light synthetic crude for April delivery last traded at a premium of $6.75 per barrel above West Texas Intermediate, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, up from a settlement price on Monday of $3.10 per barrel above WTI.

Suncor Energy Inc is expected to soon begin maintenance work on a hydrogen plant associated with its 100,000 barrel per day Upgrader 1 unit at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, oil sands project site.

The work, expected to last 14 weeks, will reduce output from the upgrader, which converts tar-like bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

The company also expects to carry out a full, seven-week maintenance shutdown of Upgrader 1 in the second quarter that will shut down production entirely until the work is complete.

Heavy oil prices weakened after Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a power outage at its 106,000 bpd Detroit refinery.

The company later said it had returned to normal operation.

Western Canada Select heavy grade for April delivery last traded at a discount to WTI of $20.25 per barrel, down from the day-prior settlement prices of $19.50 per barrel under the benchmark.