* July WCS last at $18.70/bbl under WTI

* July synthetic last at $0.20/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Canadian heavy oil prices strengthened on Monday on prospects of higher demand as refineries wrap up maintenance work.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last traded at $$18.70 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. That compares with a settlement price on Friday of $19.25 per barrel below WTI.

Exxon Mobil Corp is expected to soon complete planned maintenance at its 238,600 barrel per day refinery at Joliet, Illinois. The refinery, which uses Canadian crude, has been undergoing an overhaul since April 14.

As well, sources said last week that BP Plc should start an upgraded crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery in late June.

Synthetic crude from the oil sands weakened slightly. Synthetic for July delivery last traded at 20 cents per barrel below WTI, down from a settlement price on Friday of 15 cents per barrel below the benchmark.