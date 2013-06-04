* July WCS last at $18.70/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Canadian heavy oil
prices strengthened on Monday on prospects of higher demand as
refineries wrap up maintenance work.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last
traded at $$18.70 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. That compares
with a settlement price on Friday of $19.25 per barrel below
WTI.
Exxon Mobil Corp is expected to soon complete
planned maintenance at its 238,600 barrel per day refinery at
Joliet, Illinois. The refinery, which uses Canadian crude, has
been undergoing an overhaul since April 14.
As well, sources said last week that BP Plc should
start an upgraded crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery in late June.
Synthetic crude from the oil sands weakened slightly.
Synthetic for July delivery last traded at 20 cents per barrel
below WTI, down from a settlement price on Friday of 15 cents
per barrel below the benchmark.