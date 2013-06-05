* July WCS last at $16/bbl under WTI
* July synthetic last at $1.50/bbl above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 5 Canadian cash crude
prices strengthened on Wednesday on reports that refinery demand
may rise as maintenance shutdowns are completed.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last
traded at $16.00 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. That compares
with the previous day's settlement price of $17.50 under the
benchmark.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July last
traded at a premium of C$1.50 per barrel to WTI, up from a
settlement price on Tuesday of $0.60 per barrel above the
benchmark.
The heavy crude price rose on separate reports that two
major refineries that process Canadian crude could return to
service after prolonged shutdowns.
Genscape, an oil market intelligence service, said on
Wednesday that Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 barrel per day
Joliet refinery was conducting preliminary restart activities
after a shutdown that began April 14 and said the facility was
likely to return to service before the end of the month.
Reuters sources said BP Plc is readying a major crude
processing unit at its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Illinois, refinery
for restart, although it's unlikely to be in production before
month's end. The crude distillation unit has been closed since
November as the refinery readies an expansion that will boost
its use of Canadian crude to 350,000 bpd from 80,000 bpd.