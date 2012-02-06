* March synthetic quoted at $22/bbl under WTI

* WCS quoted at $35.50 under WTI

* Surging output, tight pipe space widen spreads

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 6 Canadian cash crude discounts deepened on Monday to levels not seen in years due to rising production and limited capacity on major pipelines out of Western Canada, trade sources said.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $22 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $12 a barrel under WTI on Friday.

As recently as December, the supply that is derived from the Alberta oil sands sold for a premium over the North American marker crude. Discounts were not nearly as deep during the summer of 2010, when several pipeline ruptures backed crude up in Alberta.

Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched $35.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with $29.50-$31.50 a barrel under before the weekend.

Oil sands production has surged recently. Suncor Energy Inc , the country's dominant tar sands producer, said it pumped 355,000 barrels a day in January, beating a year-high volume record set the month before.

Last week, Syncrude Canada Ltd's large interest owner reported the operation's output averaged 313,000 bpd in January, the most since August and up from 282,000 bpd in September.

Meanwhile, there is little spare capacity on Enbridge Inc's export pipeline system to the U.S. Midwest and Kinder Morgan's Trans Montain pipeline to Canada's West Coast, market sources said.

"All pipes out of Dodge are full," a trader said.

The skid came despite the reported restart of a major unit at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, as well as the impending 30-day outage of a 100,000 barrel a day coker unit at the Syncrude Canada oil sands site.

In addition, two industry sources said Canadian Natural Resources Ltd conducted maintenance at its 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands plant on the weekend, although the company was not immediately available to comment on that.