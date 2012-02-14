CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Canadian synthetic crude prices surged on Tuesday after Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its Horizon oil sands upgrader would be shut down for weeks longer than initially thought, market sources said.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $3 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with$18.50 a barrel under WTI a day earlier.

A week ago, synthetic differentials slumped to record lows in the mid $20s a barrel under WTI on booming production and the unplanned shutdown of a unit at BP Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana.