CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 Canadian synthetic crude prices surged on Tuesday after Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its Horizon oil sands processing plant would be shut down for weeks longer than initially thought.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $2-$3.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday afternoon, the smallest discount in more than a month, compared with $18.50 a barrel under WTI a day earlier.

The outage was also a factor in stronger WTI prices on Tuesday.

Some of the buying was likely a knee-jerk reaction to the extended shutdown, a trader said, noting that petroleum product margins in the U.S. Midwest would put refiners at a loss at that price.

A week ago, synthetic differentials slumped to record lows in the mid-$20s a barrel under WTI on booming production, limited pipeline space and the unplanned shutdown of a unit at BP Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana.

Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil explorer, said late Monday that its 110,000 barrel a day upgrading plant would be down until mid- to late March so it could fix a fractionator unit. The initial expectation last week was for a two- to three-week outage.

Upgraders are complex webs of pipes and vessels that process liquefied bitumen extracted from the tar sands into light synthetic crude, which is pipelined to refineries in Canada and the United States. Oil sands crude is also sold as diluted bitumen to refineries equipped with their own upgrading gear.

The extended shutdown at Horizon has forced the company to cut its 2012 production target for Horizon to 93,000-103,000 barrels a day from the previous forecast of 105,000-115,000 bpd.

An alternative crude, North Dakota Bakken, was also stronger on Tuesday, last selling for $14 a barrel under WTI. Fast growing volumes of both Bakken, a shale oil, and synthetic have been cited as one reason for the recent widening in spreads for both.

Canadian heavy crude differentials also tightened. Western Canada select heavy blend for March was quoted at $25.50-$27.25 under WTI, compared with C$30.50 under on Monday.