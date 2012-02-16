* March synthetic crude seen at $13.50/bbl under WTI

* March Western Canada Select heavy seen $28-$30 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 16 Canadian synthetic crude prices were volatile on Thursday as the market gauged the impact of pipeline outages and upgrader shutdowns.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was last heard at $13.50 under benchmark West Texas Intermediate on Thursday afternoon, dropping from as much as $2 under earlier this week when Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its Horizon oil sands upgrader could be shut for a month or more, taking 110,000 barrels off the market.

Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil explorer, said late Monday that its 110,000 barrel a day upgrading plant would be down until mid- to late March so it could fix a fractionator unit. The initial expectation last week was for a two- to three-week outage.

Upgraders are complex webs of pipes and vessels that process liquefied bitumen extracted from the tar sands into light synthetic crude, which is pipelined to refineries in Canada and the United States.

As well, Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it discovered a small leak on its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5 that runs carries synthetic crude, natural gas liquids and light crudes from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. It also shut down Line 1, a 237,000 bpd pipeline that extends to Superior from Edmonton, Alberta, due to high inventories at the end of that segment.

The company said it expected to restart the line later on Thursday.

However the pipeline outage was seen as having little impact on the price of synthetic crude, or on the heavier Western Canada Select grade, which seen selling at $28 to $30 per barrel under WTI for March, according to market sources, close to its level earlier this week.

The Line 5 shutdown "didn't really have an impact because (Enbridge) announced it was starting up again today," a trader said. "It made no real difference."