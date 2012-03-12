* Light synthetic quoted at $15.50-$18.75 under WTI

* WCS heavy quoted at $34 under WTI

* Analyst sees wide spreads through 2013

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 Canadian crude price discounts hovered in recent deep ranges on Monday after Syncrude Canada Ltd pushed back some oil sands upgrader maintenance and refineries conducted maintenance work.

Light synthetic crude for April was discussed at $15.50-$18.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil, compared with $16 under WTI on Friday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend sold for $34 under WTI, compared with $34.75 on Friday.

Syncrude Canada, one of the two largest Canadian oil sands projects, said on Friday it pushed back about 45 days of planned maintenance on the 100,000 barrels Coker 8-3 beyond April.

That was because it extended unplanned work on Coker 8-1 to 30 days following a small fire at the northern Alberta site last week.

There is uncertainty for volumes in April. Rising production, tight pipeline capacity and an oversupply of crude in the U.S. Midwest and midcontinent regions have combined to widen spreads since the start of this year.

A CIBC World Markets analyst said on Monday that he believes the situation could last beyond 2013.

Among refineries, Suncor Energy Inc said last week it was conducting "operational process work" at its 135,000 bpd Edmonton, Alberta, refinery.

ConocoPhillips began what is expected to be a six-week turnaround at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.