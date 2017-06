CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 Canadian light synthetic crude prices surged on Wednesday after Suncor Energy Inc said one of two upgrading units at its northern Alberta oil sands operation would be down for up to five weeks of unplanned repairs.

Synthetic for April last sold for $13.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $21 a barrel under on Tuesday. Early deals on Wednesday were done for as narrow a discount as $5 a barrel under.