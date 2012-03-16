* April synthetic quoted at $10.25/bbl under WTI
* WCS quoted at $29.50 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Canadian cash
crude discounts were flat to narrower on Friday as some players
sought to wrap up business for a month that brought wild swings
in synthetic prices due to oil sands upgraders that went down
for unscheduled repairs, market sources said.
Synthetic crude for April delivery was last quoted at $10.25
a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from
late deals on Thursday.
Synthetic reached the current range from as much as $21 a
barrel under WTI on Wednesday, the day after Suncor Energy Inc
took one of two upgraders at its northern Alberta oil
sands operation down for up to five weeks of unplanned work on a
fractionator unit.
Upgraders take the tar-like bitumen wrung from the oil sands
and process it into light crude that is shipped to refineries in
Canada and the United States.
Such plants have tripped offline at three major oil sands
operations in the past two months, making for unusually volatile
cash prices.
Synthetic for month-ahead delivery sold for a discount of as
little as $2 a barrel early this month as the market prepared
for the 45-day outage of Syncrude Canada Ltd's Coker 8-3,
scheduled to start in April.
The spread widened to $9 a barrel the following week when an
Enbridge Inc oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest - the
biggest export market for Canadian crude - was shut for several
days due to an early-morning car accident at a pumping station
in Illinois.
A few days later, the differential widened again to $16 when
Syncrude pushed the Coker 8-3 outage beyond April so the work
would not overlap an unscheduled outage of another coker.
On Tuesday, Syncrude revised its production forecast to
account for the changed upgrader maintenance plans, adding 4.7
million extra barrels in April. That pulled the synthetic crude
discount to $21 under WTI.
The following day, Suncor's outage lifted the price back up
by $10 a barrel.
Also this week, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
restarted its 110,000-barrel-a-day Horizon oil sands plant after
shutting it down for repairs in early February.
Syncrude has yet to say when the turnaround of Coker 8-3
will be done following the postponement.
The upgrader issues come as overall Canadian oil sands
production is on the rise and pipeline capacity out of Alberta
is tight. This has also pressured heavy crude prices.
April Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched $29.50 a
barrel under WTI on Friday, compared with $31 under on Thursday.