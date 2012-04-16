* May synthetic quoted at $1.75 under WTI

* Players wait for proof that volumes showing up

* WCS quoted at $16.90 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian synthetic crude spreads remained tight on Monday despite word from Suncor Energy Inc that it restarted a major processing unit after a lengthy unplanned outage.

Light synthetic crude from May delivery sold for $1.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, flat with values on Friday.

Suncor, Canada's largest energy company, said it restarted Upgrader 2 at its northern Alberta oil sands plant after shutting the equipment down on March 13 to fix a fractionator.

The upgrader turns bitumen wrung from the oil sands into refinery-ready light crude.

Players are waiting for proof that the volumes are showing up in the system after weeks of uncertainty over the reliability of Canadian oil sands processing gear, a marketing source said.

Besides Suncor's upgrader outage, which cut daily output to about 140,000 barrels a day from 350,000 for the duration, Syncrude Canada was forced to shut one of three coker units after a fire in early March.

Officials with Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which comments for the Syncrude joint venture on operations, were not immediately available to comment on whether the 100,000 bpd coker, known as 8-1, had restarted as per its March 9 expectation.

Heavy crude differentials have also narrowed considerably this month. Western Canada Select heavy blend for May was quoted at $16.90 a barrel under WTI, compared with $17.25 a barrel under on Friday. April WCS had sold for around $30 a barrel under WTI.