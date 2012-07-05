* August synthetic quoted at $3.90/bbl under WTI
* WCS quoted at $26.75/bbl under
* Marathon, Imperial prepare to restart refineries
CALGARY, Alberta, July 5 Canadian crude spreads
tightened on Thursday on brisk demand with some refineries that
have been undergoing maintenance scheduled to restart in the
coming weeks, market sources said.
Light synthetic crude for August delivery last sold for
$3.90 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared
with $5.50 a barrel under WTI earlier this week, according to
Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for August was quoted at
$26.75 a barrel under WTI, down from $29.90 on Tuesday.
"(There is) not really any news behind it. Just high demand
is all we see," a marketer said.
Business is expected to be thin in the coming 10 days as the
Canadian energy market turns its attention to the Calgary
Stampede, with its rodeo and corporate social events.
By mid-month, some refineries are expected to restart
operations after weeks of planned upkeep. Imperial Oil Ltd
has said its 186,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near
Edmonton, Alberta, is due to restart around the middle of July.
Units at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000 bpd
refinery in Robinson, Illinois, are also scheduled to return to
service during the period.
Another Imperial plant, the 121,000 Sarnia, Ontario,
facility, is expected to restart units by mid- to late July.