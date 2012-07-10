* August WCS last traded at $22/bbl under WTI

* August synthetic last at $2/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Canadian crude discounts narrowed on Tuesday as Enbridge Inc put off planned testing work on its 491,000 barrel-per-day Line 5 pipeline, which delivers crude to refineries in Michigan, southern Ontario and elsewhere.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery last traded for $22 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. A day earlier, the blend was trading for $23 per barrel under WTI.

The discount for light synthetic crude from the oil sands also tightened, with the oil last selling for $2.00 per barrel under WTI compared with $2.75 per barrel under the benchmark a day earlier.

Enbridge said on Tuesday it would delay hydrostatic testing on Line 5 while it looked for cracks and weak spots on the pipeline. The line, now operating, will have to be shut down for the work, which is part of a plan to add 50,000 bpd to the line's capacity.

Enbridge has not said when it will reschedule the work. A market source said on Tuesday the company will hold a special meeting with shippers on the line on Wednesday to discuss the timing of the shutdown. Enbridge could not be immediately reached for comment.

The line is currently apportioned for July and Enbridge has not said if delaying the test will change the amount of crude the line will ship this month.