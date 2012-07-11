* WCS for August trades at $19.60 under WTI

* Spread narrows after Line 5 shutdown set for next week

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Canadian crude discounts narrowed on Wednesday after Enbridge Inc said it would reschedule a planned shutdown of its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline for later this month.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery traded at $19.60 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. A day earlier, the blend was trading at $22 per barrel under WTI.

The narrowing discount came as Enbridge Inc said it would begin a three-day shutdown of its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline on July 19 in order to carry out testing ahead of a planned expansion.

Enbridge had been scheduled to begin hydrotesting on the Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, pipeline earlier this week but delayed the work while it carried out inspections on the line.

The new schedule eased fears that the work would be moved to into August, risking further apportionment on the pipeline.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email that the company was working with shippers to minimize any disruption caused by the shutdown.