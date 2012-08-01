* WCS quoted at $22.75/bbl under WTI

* Synthetic sells for $1.50/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Canadian cash crude prices strengthened on Wednesday despite uncertainty over the timing of a restart for an Enbridge Inc oil pipeline that leaked last week in the U.S. Midwest.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery last sold for $22.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $24 a barrel under WTI on Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Light synthetic was quoted at $1.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with $4 a barrel under.

A trade source expressed surprise at the strength of Canadian cash crudes, saying that any indication of a lengthy delay in restarting Enbridge's Line 14 could "crush" the market.

Enbridge said on Wednesday it had submitted a plan to U.S. regulators to resume oil flows in the 318,000 barrel-a-day conduit that leaked on Friday, spilling more than 1,000 barrels of oil in rural Wisconsin.

It is not known when the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration might respond.

Market sources have said a lengthy delay could lead to supplies backing up in Alberta, filling storage and forcing producers to shut in some production.

Besides the pipeline issues, Canadian crude price spreads are much wider than last month, partly on outages at some large U.S. Midwest refineries.

Citgo has said a gasoline making unit at its 167,000 barrel-a-day plant in Lemont, Illinois, is down for maintenance. Meanwhile, a coker at BP Plc's 337,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery is expected to be down for two to four weeks, sources said.