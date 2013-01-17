BRIEF-Former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte appointed to BAE Systems board
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
CHICAGO Jan 17 CME live cattle futures fell on Thursday following an announcement by Cargill Inc that it plans to close its Plainview, Texas, beef processing plant on Feb. 1 due to tight cattle supplies as years of drought in the U.S. southern Plains shrunk the herd.
By 11:52 CST (1852 GMT), spot February was 2.700 cents per lb lower at 125.825 cents.
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.