CHICAGO Aug 21 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
will list October 2014, December 2014 and February 2015 live
cattle futures and options contracts for trading beginning Sept.
3, the CME said in a statement on Wednesday.
The exchange notified customers in June that the October and
December 2014 contracts would be delayed to allow for the review
of pending changes, the CME managing director of Commodity
Research and Product Development, David Lehman, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The contract months will now be listed under current
contract terms, including the same changes in maximum weight,
scheduling and premiums/discounts, that became effective with
the August 2014 contract, according to the exchange.
"We haven't completed that review and we know the industry
is looking for these contract months to use for price discovery
and risk management," said Lehman. "We wanted to go ahead and
list those and then we'll finish our review as time permits as
we work with the industry."
The listings were in response requests from CME customers,
Lehman said, adding it was difficult to determine how much
interest those trading months would generate, but they might
build slowly over time.
"These are behind several months from their normal listing
schedule, so we know the market in the past had been used to
having these contracts by now," Lehman added.
