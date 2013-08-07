CHICAGO Aug 7 Tyson Foods Inc, the
largest U.S. meat processor, said that beginning September 6 it
would no longer buy cattle that have been fed the growth
enhancer Zilmax.
In a letter sent to U.S. cattle feedlots and obtained by
Reuters on Wednesday, Tyson said it was concerned about recent
cases of cattle being delivered to its plants with difficulty
walking or being unable to move.
"We do not know the specific cause of these problems, but
some animal health experts have suggested that the use of the
feed supplement Zilmax, also known as zilpaterol is one possible
cause. Our evaluation of these problems is ongoing but as an
interim measure we plan to suspend our purchases of cattle that
have been fed Zilmax," the company said in the letter.
Traders said rumors of Tyson's action contributed to
Wednesday's gains in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures.
Late Wednesday afternoon in after-hours trading October
live cattle were 2.500 cents per lb higher at 127.125
cents