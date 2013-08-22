CHICAGO Aug 22 The CME Group on
Thursday said it was monitoring a "technical issue" that
affected the display of some market data in its Chicago Board of
Trade soy futures complex but had no impact on trade.
Traders noted suspect data in CBOT soybean and soymeal
futures on CME's Globex electronic trading platform, where some
bids appeared higher than offers, the reverse of normal.
"We experienced a technical issue that impacted the display
of some market data in our soybean futures complex. There's been
no disruption to customer trading, and we continue to monitor
the situation," a CME spokesman said.
Earlier on Thursday, the exchange said on its Twitter
account, @CMEGroup, "We're looking into reports of crossed
market data in the Soybean Futures complex."